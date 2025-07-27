Yoane Wissa threatens not to play for Brentford again until granted Newcastle move

Yoane Wissa has held crunch talks with Brentford director of football Phil Giles, during which he threatened not to play for them again if he is not allowed to move to Newcastle, a source has told BBC Sport.

Bees forward Wissa is the subject of major interest from the Magpies, who have already had one offer turned down for the 28-year-old.

Wissa flew back from the club's pre-season training camp in Portugal earlier this week for talks with Giles, as he made clear his intention to move to St James' Park.

Brentford are yet to sanction his transfer to the north-east, which, sources claim, has annoyed Wissa.

Those close to the situation claim Wissa believes Brentford are reneging on an agreement to let him leave the club should a sufficient offer be submitted.

BBC Sport has been told Wissa is so infuriated that he is threatening not to play for the club again if they fail to permit his move to Newcastle.

It is understood Giles has held further talks with Newcastle's acting sporting director, Andy Howe, over the past 24 hours - but a deal is still to be reached.

The protracted transfer is still possible, according to sources close to the matter.