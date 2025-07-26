FIFA inaugurates in Rabat its first regional headquarters in Africa

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA – Africa branch), inaugurated its first regional headquarters in Africa, in the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino, President of the Confederation of African Football Patrice Motsepe, President of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) Fouzi Lekjaa, along with several senior sports officials from Africa and beyond.

The inauguration comes in implementation of an agreement signed on December 16, 2024, in Marrakech between FIFA, the Moroccan government, and the FRMF, as part of a strategic plan aimed at supporting and developing African football by strengthening institutional infrastructure and providing technical and training support for the continent.

The new FIFA headquarters is located near the Mohammed VI Football Complex in the city of Salé, adjacent to the FRMF headquarters. Rabat’s hosting of the new FIFA regional headquarters, the first of its kind on the African continent, reflects international trust in Morocco’s position and its pioneering role as a strategic actor in advancing football in the continent.

During the inauguration ceremony, Fouzi Lekjaa emphasized that the new FIFA regional headquarters is hosted by the Mohammed VI Complex, which was established under the supervision of King Mohammed VI as part of a comprehensive strategic vision that began over 26 years ago, making Morocco a hub for exchange, expertise sharing, and the training of young generations from across the continent.

The FRMF President expressed his gratitude to Infantino and Patrice Motsepe for their continuous support, stressing that the opening of this headquarters “reflects the ongoing commitment to African football and represents an opportunity for joint efforts to develop all categories and elevate the game at all levels.”

Lekjaa also stressed that Morocco will continue to be a nurturing ground for the African continent, saying: “Morocco has been and will remain your second home. We will continue working together for comprehensive development, which naturally includes advancing football for boys and girls, in line with the values of openness and tolerance.”

This project further strengthens Morocco’s position as a regional hub for African football and aligns with the country’s ongoing preparations to co-host several matches of the 2030 FIFA World Cup alongside Spain and Portugal.