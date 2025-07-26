Asante Kotoko beat Kaizer Chiefs on penalty shootout to win 2025 Toyota Cup

Asante Kotoko have been crowned champions of the 2025 Toyota Cup following a dramatic 3-2 penalty shootout win over South African giants Kaizer Chiefs at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The exhibition match, which ended goalless after regulation time, formed part of Kotoko’s preseason preparations ahead of their participation in the upcoming 2025/26 Ghana Premier League and CAF competitions.

New signings Seth Kwadwo and Hilary Adabo were handed starts as head coach Karim Zito tested his revamped squad.

The Porcupine Warriors nearly took the lead in the 14th minute when Kwame Opoku connected with a well-placed cross but saw his header narrowly miss the target.

The first half remained largely uneventful, with both sides struggling to create clear chances in a scrappy contest affected by the poor pitch conditions.

Kotoko returned from the break with renewed energy, earning a quick succession of set-pieces—a free kick and a corner—but failed to capitalize.

Chiefs responded with several threatening moves of their own but were equally wasteful in front of goal.

The turning point came in the 83rd minute when Chiefs captain Inacio Miguel squandered a golden opportunity from the penalty spot, firing wide to the frustration of the home crowd.

With the match still deadlocked at full time, the contest headed into a penalty shootout.

Kotoko’s goalkeeper, Mohammed Camara, rose to the occasion, saving four penalties to secure the win for the Reds, despite Kotoko themselves missing three spot kicks.

The victory hands Kotoko the Toyota Cup title and serves as a major boost ahead of the new campaign.

The Kumasi-based side will now shift focus to the upcoming GHALCA Top 4 tournament, which kicks off on August 20.