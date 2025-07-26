ModernGhana logo
2024 WAFCON: Desiree Ellis commends Ghana's second half performance

SAT, 26 JUL 2025

South Africa head coach Desiree Ellis has praised Ghana's second-half performance against her side on Friday in the third-place playoff in the ongoing 2024 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The Black Queens recorded a 4-3 penalty shootout against Bayana Bayana to clinch a bronze medal for the first time since 2016.

Speaking in a post-match interview, Ellis admitted that the Black Queens were better than the Banyana Banyana on the matchday.

“I think we started a bit slowly. Got into the game, got a goal, and we pressed," she said.

"They came guns blazing in the second half, and the most of the second half, we couldn’t get the ball.

"They closed the game down, a few crosses came in, and they were better than us in the second half.

“The game went to penalties. We knew we had a chance, but unfortunately, we didn’t win the penalty shootout this time around, so congratulations to Ghana," the veteran South African gaffer added.

Coach Desiree Ellis and her side came into the tournament as the defending champions.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

