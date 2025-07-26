ModernGhana logo
2024 WAFCON: We have proven to be one of the best in Africa - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren

SAT, 26 JUL 2025

Black Queens coach, Kim Lars Björkegren, beleives his side has demonstrated that they are one of the best sides on the continent.

His remarks follow after Ghana clinched bronze on Friday night after recording a 4-3 penalty shootout win against South Africa in their third-place game at the Stade Larbi Zaouli.

Ghana kicked off their campaign on a poor note with a defeat against South Africa, a draw against Mali, before recording a convincing win against Tanzania.

In the quarterfinal stage, the Black Queens defeated Algeria on penalty shootouts before losing to hosts, Morocco, on penalty shootouts.

After finishing third for the first time since 2016, Björkegren commended his side and insisted that they are one of the best teams on the continent.

“I think overall we have made a great tournament," the Swiss trainer said. "We have shown that we are one of the best teams in Africa," he added.

Though Chantelle Boye-Hlorkqh missed her spot kick, South Africa’s two failed attempts proved costly, allowing Ghana to claim third place.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

