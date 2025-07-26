Isak situation has to be right for Newcastle - Howe

The settling of Alexander Isak's future "has to be right for Newcastle", says manager Eddie Howe.

The striker is considering his future at the club amid interest from Liverpool.

Isak did not travel with the squad to Singapore on Thursday, with Newcastle saying he had a thigh injury, but the Sweden international wants to look at a move.

A source has told BBC Sport that Liverpool are still interested in the 25-year-old, despite signing Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike for an initial £69m.

Speaking before Sunday's pre-season friendly against Arsenal, Howe said: "Of course there are things going on behind the scenes.

"He will be aware he is in the news every day and I'm sure that is not easy for anyone in that situation. Conversations that happen with Alex and the club, or Alex and myself, will stay private for obvious reasons.

"We do share a good relationship. He has been magnificent for us since he joined. He's very popular in the dressing room.

"We would love him to continue his journey at Newcastle. Although, whatever happens has to be right for Newcastle."

Isak, signed from Real Sociedad in August 2022 for around £60m, has a contract until June 2028. He scored 27 goals in 42 appearances in all competitions for Newcastle last season.

Last Saturday, after Isak missed a 4-0 friendly defeat by Celtic, Howe said the player would "absolutely" be part of the squad for the games in Singapore and South Korea.

Howe says Isak is in Newcastle having his injury assessed, adding: "Hopefully he'll be back soon and playing in the black and white shirt. That's what we all want to see."

He added: "He first mentioned his thigh before the Celtic game. We assumed it would be a very minimal injury, nothing too serious. I think on Monday after the Celtic game, he went in for training very early and he didn't feel right."

Howe said he has not yet had direct contact Newcastle's board about Isak's future, but added that any contract talks would take place "at a later date".

Asked if Isak would stay, he added: "I said after the Celtic game I certainly hope he stays and I said I was confident he would stay.

"I don't see anything that will change that opinion of mine at the moment - but it's football and who knows what the future may bring?

"We are in a very strong position financially.

"We are determined to be successful, be ambitious. We have got a great season ahead of us and we need to add to the squad and continue to improve. The journey will continue in an upward trajectory and that's what we all want."