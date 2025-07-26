FA set to deliver Lucas Paqueta verdict

The Football Association is set to formally deliver its verdict in West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta's long-running spot-fixing case.

Paqueta has been under investigation since August 2023 and was charged by the FA in May 2024 for allegedly getting booked deliberately "for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market".

BBC Sport understands that the player and club have now been informed of the governing body's ruling in relation to those accusations, which related to matches during the 2022-23 and 23-24 Premier League seasons.

Paqueta's hearing over the charges finished towards the end of April this year.

One source with knowledge of the situation has told BBC Sport that the final ruling is largely in Paqueta's favour and that the Brazil international is effectively "in the clear".

The FA has been seeking a lifetime ban for Paqueta but indications are that scenario has been avoided.

It remains to be seen, however, if there is any level of punishment for Paqueta.

BBC Sport has contacted West Ham, the FA and Paqueta's legal team but all have declined to comment.

The four charges against him relate to a Premier League game against Leicester City on 12 November 2022, as well as 2023 fixtures against Aston Villa on 12 March, Leeds United on 21 May and Bournemouth on 12 August.

He was also charged with two counts of failing to cooperate with the FA's investigation after breaching "FA Rule F3 in respect of alleged failures to comply pursuant to FA Rule F2", which relates to providing information and documents.

The 27-year-old scored four goals in 33 Premier League appearances for West Ham during in 24-25.

He was in tears after being booked against Tottenham in May, with his wife Maria Fournier saying in an Instagram post the same evening that they had "been living this nightmare for two years".

After being charged by the FA last year, Paqueta had said he was "extremely surprised and upset" by the charges.

"For nine months, I have co-operated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can. I deny all the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name," he said.

Paqueta joined the Hammers from Lyon for an initial £36.5m in August 2022 and helped the club win the Europa Conference League during his debut season.

Since 2014, FA rules have stated that anyone associated with a club in the top eight tiers of English football cannot bet on any aspect of the sport worldwide.

The games in question

West Ham 0-2 Leicester - 12 November 2022

Paqueta booked for a 'lunge' on Leicester midfielder Boubakary Soumare in the 60th minute.

He is booked at 1-0 and the match finishes 2-0 to Leicester.

West Ham 1-1 Aston Villa - 12 March 2023

Paqueta booked for what is described as a 'lunging challenge' on John McGinn in the 70th minute, with the score at 1-1.

West Ham 3-1 Leeds United - 21 May 2023

Paqueta is booked for pulling back Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville on the counter-attack in the 65th minute.

It happens at 1-1, with West Ham going on to win 3-1.

West Ham 1-1 Bournemouth - 12 August 2023