Inter Miami: Lionel Messi and Jordi Alba banned after missing MLS All-Star game

Lionel Messi is "extremely upset" after he and his Inter Miami team-mate Jordi Alba were given one-match bans for skipping Major League Soccer's All-Star game earlier this week.

Both players missed Wednesday's match in Austin, Texas where the MLS squad posted a 3-1 win against Mexico's Liga MX All-Stars.

"Per league rules, any player who does not participate in the All-Star Game without prior approval from the league is ineligible to compete in their club's next match," MLS said in a statement on Friday.

As a result, the duo will now miss Miami's home league fixture against FC Cincinnati on Saturday.

Inter Miami owner Jorge Mas said of Messi's response to the ban: "He's very upset, extremely upset, as expected.

"I'm hopeful it doesn't have an impact long-term. Will it have an impact initially, in the players' perception of how the league rules work? Absolutely no doubt."

Mas said of Alba and Messi: "The reaction was exactly as expected out of two competitive players who don't understand the decision, who don't understand why not attending an exhibition match leads directly to a suspension.

"The rule is what it is, but they don't understand it. I think that the punishment for the rule is frankly draconian."

MLS commissioner Don Garber said suspending Messi was a "very difficult decision".

He added: "I know Lionel Messi loves this league.

"I don't think there's a player - or anyone - who has done more for MLS than Messi. I fully understand, respect, and admire his commitment to Inter Miami, and I respect his decision.

"Unfortunately, we have a long-standing policy regarding participation in the All-Star Game and we had to enforce it."

Argentina legend Messi, 38, has scored 18 goals in as many appearances for Javier Mascherano's side in the MLS this season, while Alba, 36, has featured 19 times in the league.

The duo, who also played together at Barcelona from 2012 to 2021, were also part of the Miami side's run to the quarter-finals of the Fifa Club World Cup.

Since their exit from the tournament at the hands of eventual finalists Paris St-Germain, Miami have played five matches this month with Messi scoring eight times.

Speaking to ESPN earlier in the day, Miami head coach Mascherano said the forward had "showed normal fatigue from the number of games and minutes he's been playing", adding that "players always have discomfort, especially when they play every three days".

World Cup winner De Paul joins Messi at Inter

Argentina World Cup winner Rodrigo De Paul, 31, has joined Inter from Spanish club Atletico Madrid.

The midfielder spent four years at Atletico, scoring 14 goals and registering 26 assists in 187 appearances.

He will join initially on loan for the 2025 season but the deal has an option to make the transfer permanent until 2029.

He has played 78 times for Argentina and has won two Copa America titles, a Finalissima and the 2022 World Cup with his national team.