Asante Kotoko: Karim Zito downplays importance of Toyota Cup result against Kaizer Chiefs

Asante Kotoko head coach Karim Zito says the outcome of their upcoming Toyota Cup clash with South African giants Kaizer Chiefs is of little concern to him, insisting the fixture is primarily part of the team’s preseason preparations.

The highly anticipated match is set to take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday, July 26, with kick-off slated for 13:00 GMT.

Addressing the media in Durban ahead of the game, Zito urged fans to look beyond the result and instead focus on the bigger picture of team development.

“That is for them (fans) to adopt or for them to acquaint themselves with the situation of football. You can win today, you can lose tomorrow, and you can win the next day,” he said.

He acknowledged the emotional investment of supporters but stressed that preseason matches serve a different purpose — one that prioritises growth, experimentation, and building team chemistry.

“What I like about football is that you always have the opportunity to make amendments or improve upon what you have done.”

While not entirely dismissing the value of a win, the former Ghana youth coach made it clear that his top priority is preparing his squad for the rigours of the upcoming campaign.

“To me, this is a preparation period for me. And yes, as much as it is important, the result matters, but it doesn’t matter most to me,” he added.

The Toyota Cup fixture forms part of Kotoko’s broader preseason strategy as the club aims to bounce back stronger in the 2025/26 season.