2024 WAFCON: Alban Bagbin backs Black Queens to clinch third place ahead of South Africa clash

FRI, 25 JUL 2025

Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin has expressed confidence in the Black Queens ahead of their third-place clash against South Africa in the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ghana’s national women’s team will face defending champions Banyana Banyana tonight at Stade Larbi Zaouli, with kick-off set for 19:00 GMT.

The Black Queens came agonisingly close to a place in the finals but were edged out by hosts Morocco, losing 4-2 on penalties after a goalless draw in regulation time. A win would have set up a highly anticipated showdown with long-time rivals Nigeria.

Speaking at the launch of the second edition of the Democracy Cup on Thursday, July 24, Speaker Bagbin commended the team’s performance and expressed pleasant surprise at their impressive run in the tournament.

"I was really very happy. The Black Queens, I should say, performed the way they did. I didn’t expect that from them. So, Kurt, you are on the right course," he said.

Commenting on the heartbreaking semi-final exit, Bagbin added, "You can’t always be lucky when you are taking penalties. So this time around, I think God did not smile in our direction, so we lost the penalties."

"If not, they performed very, very well. We were expecting to meet our brothers and sisters from Nigeria in the final, but it would have been only as usual, West African rivals. So God said, know, allow it to be North and West," he added.

Ghana now shifts focus to securing the bronze medal as they face South Africa in what promises to be a fiercely contested playoff.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

