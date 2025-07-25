Arsenal set to complete signing Viktor Gyokeres within 48 hours

Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres is expected to complete a move to Arsenal from Sporting this weekend.

BBC Sport has previously reported a £63.5m deal was in the final stages, with the move only held up because of negotiations between the clubs over add-on payments.

The 27-year-old has been given permission to travel in order to complete his medical and is expected to sign a five-year contract and officially become an Arsenal player in the next couple of days.

The Arsenal squad is in Singapore on the first leg of their pre-season tour of Asia.

Speaking on Friday, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he "cannot talk about a player who is not ours yet", but suggested any new signing would join the tour as soon as possible.

"For sure. Obviously once we have finalised everything with a player we want to integrate him with the team as quickly as possible," Arteta said.

"With Noni [Madueke] it was impossible because he needed some time [after playing in the Club World Cup]. I think he's going to take a shorter vacation than he deserves because he wants to join us straight away, as soon as we're back.

"I think immediately is better, so they can start to join the team, get to know each other and get the ideas we want to put in their minds."

Gyokeres has been in demand during the summer transfer window after scoring 54 goals in 52 games for Sporting last season.

BBC Sport revealed earlier this month that Arsenal had turned their attention to him after hitting an impasse in their bid to sign Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

The search for a striker has been a drawn-out process for Arteta, who has been desperate to add an elite centre-forward after his side scored 17 fewer goals than Liverpool as they finished 10 points behind the Premier League champions.

The Spanish boss increased his overall attacking options with the signing of England winger Madueke, 23, from Chelsea last week.

Former Brighton and Coventry striker Gyokeres scored 97 goals in 102 matches during his two seasons in Portugal and helped Sporting lift back-to-back Primeira Liga titles.

During his time at Coventry, he was one of the most prolific strikers in the Championship.

He scored 43 goals in 116 appearances for the Sky Blues and was named in the Championship team of the year in 2022-23 as they reached the play-off final. That summer he signed for Sporting for about £20m.

He made his Sweden debut in 2019 against Finland and has 26 caps, scoring 15 goals.