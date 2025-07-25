ModernGhana logo
Toyota Cup: We want to beat Kaizer Chiefs to make our fans happy - Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku

FRI, 25 JUL 2025

Asante Kotoko striker Kwame Opoku says they are determined to beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Toyota Cup to make their fans happy.

Kotoko will clash with the South African giants on Saturday, July 26, at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Ahead of the game, Opoku said they will go all out to secure that precious win for their supporters

"We all know we are Asante Kotoko, and Asante Kotoko is one of the biggest clubs in Africa, undoubtedly," he told the club's media.

"So ahead of every game, we try to do well, we try to win every game for ourselves and to our supporters, so we want to win coming Saturday to make our supporters very happy," he added.

Kick-off for the game is scheduled at 13:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

