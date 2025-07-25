ModernGhana logo
Government will improve infrastructure to drive recreation agenda - Kofi Adams

FRI, 25 JUL 2025

Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, has reaffirmed government’s commitment to revamping the country’s recreational infrastructure in line with President John Mahama’s broader agenda to promote wellness and active lifestyles.

Addressing the media, the minister revealed that enhancing recreational facilities is a key policy priority, underscoring the President’s deliberate decision to rename the ministry as a signal of intent.

"His Excellency the President did not rename the Ministry to Sports and Recreation for nothing," Adams said.

"He did so because he wants us to pay particular attention to issues of recreation.

He stressed that improved recreational spaces would help reduce non-communicable diseases, increase productivity, and cut down healthcare costs.

"It will help bring about wellness, which means better working hours and fewer expenses on health bills. Non-communicable diseases will drastically reduce," he added.

Adams, who also serves as the Member of Parliament for Buem Constituency, is currently in Morocco to support the Black Queens at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations.

He said the trip also offers a chance to observe how other countries implement recreational policies effectively.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

