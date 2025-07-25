2024 WAFCON: We are a better team - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkgren ahead of South Africa clash

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkgren beleives his side is now a better team despite their defeat to Morocco in the ongoing 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ghana exited the tournament at the semi-final stage after a 4-2 loss to Morocco on penalty kicks on Tuesday night in Rabat.

Reflecting on the performance, Björkgren said, “I think we were the better team if you look at stats from the game.”

“You can see it in the expected goals. We had 2.21 against a team that had less than 1 expected goals. That is normally a win, but we were unlucky today. I could not be prouder of the girls today, and how hard they worked here.”

Despite the heartbreak, Kim Lars Björkgren expressed admiration for his team’s display in their inaugural major continental tournament, highlighting the positives from the experience.

“There are so many talented players in Africa, especially some of the attacking players, maybe potentially some of the best players in the world. So it was great to be a part of this tournament [WAFCON].”

The loss dashes Ghana’s hopes of reaching their first WAFCON final since 2006.

Ghana will now compete for third-place honours against South Africa tonight at the Stade Larbi Zaouli with kick-off scheduled at 19:00 GMT.

The Black Queens are guaranteed a minimum of $300,000 despite failing to reach the final.