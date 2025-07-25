ModernGhana logo
GFA president Kurt Okraku hails Black Queens, urges continued support for women’s football

FRI, 25 JUL 2025

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has commended the Black Queens for their spirited performance at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), despite falling short of the title.

Addressing Parliament during the launch of the second edition of the Democracy Cup, Mr. Okraku lauded both the government and lawmakers for their ongoing commitment to sports, particularly football, which he described as a powerful tool for national unity and peace.

“In peace, our country uses sports or football in bringing unity to our countrymen and women. This August, both the House and government have been very supportive of association football.”

He expressed particular appreciation for the enthusiastic support shown by Members of Parliament towards the Black Queens’ achievements.

“Mr. Speaker, I was gladly glad when I heard members of the House speak with so much passion about our indefatigable, our special, special female national team, the Black Queens.”

According to Mr. Okraku, the recent rise in the team’s performance is the result of deliberate and sustained investment by both the GFA and the government.

“Indeed, what all of us saw was a result of a continuous investment in the female sport, not only by your own football association but also by government. I was very happy that members of Parliament took turns to wish the team well and throw their weight behind the female sport.”

He also took a moment to remind Parliament of the Black Queens’ historic role in Ghana’s football development.

“Honourable Speaker, just to take us back into history: the first senior national team to ever qualify Ghana for a Senior A FIFA World Cup was the Black Queens. That happened in 1999. They were the first to achieve that feat. Can we give it to them, please?”

The Democracy Cup is an annual football tournament that symbolically celebrates Ghana’s democratic journey through the power of sport. This year’s event has reignited calls for increased investment in women’s football and the preservation of football as a force for unity and national pride.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
