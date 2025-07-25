Kim Lars Bjorkegren sets sights on 2027 Women’s World Cup qualification ahead of WAFCON third-place clash

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has outlined his ambition to guide Ghana to the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup, as his side prepares to face South Africa in the third-place playoff of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) later tonight.

Speaking ahead of the encounter, Bjorkegren emphasized the importance of ending the tournament on a high note while laying the groundwork for the Black Queens’ World Cup qualification campaign.

“The journey to qualify for the World Cup in Brazil starts now, and finishing strongly is a pivotal statement,” he said as reported by the Ghana FA.

Despite falling short of reaching the WAFCON final, Bjorkegren remains optimistic about Ghana’s prospects on the continental stage in the near future.

“If you consistently place in the top four, you will eventually win the tournament,” he said.

Tonight’s clash against Banyana Banyana is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT at the Stade Larbi Zaouli.

The Black Queens will be aiming to avenge their 2-0 loss to South Africa in the group stage and cap their WAFCON campaign with a podium finish.