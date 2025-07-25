Will it be double EUROs glory for England or a Spanish encore?

On Sunday night, the UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 final will bring reigning champions England head-to-head with 2023 World Cup winners Spain at the Friends Arena in Stockholm.

Two elite footballing forces with divergent aims: England are chasing back-to-back EURO titles, while Spain look to assert themselves as undisputed queens of the global game with a first-ever European crown.

England: Crowning Glory – Aiming to rule Europe again

England arrive in Stockholm carrying the weight of expectation and the belief of champions. Having lifted the EURO trophy at Wembley in 2022, they now seek to become only the second nation to defend their title in tournament history. Their performances thus far reflect not only their ambition to reign again, but also the pride and poise with which they approach each challenge under manager Sarina Wiegman.

The Lionesses have built a robust, balanced side, combining experienced campaigners like Leah Williamson, Millie Bright, and Lauren Hemp, with dynamic newcomers such as Grace Clinton and Aggie Beever-Jones. Wiegman’s hallmark tactical precision, and calm leadership has again proven key: England have held their nerve in tough knockout matches against Sweden and Italy to return to the final.

Injuries and squad rotation haven’t derailed them – they’ve adapted, evolved, and stayed true to their identity: resilient, efficient, and clinical. Now, 90 (or more) minutes separate them from a historic defence of their European crown. For Wiegman, it would be a third straight major final with England, cementing her legacy among the greats of the women’s game.

Spain: Seeking a first EURO after global triumph

Spain, fresh off their historic World Cup win in 2023, are aiming to complete a rare double – and in doing so, erase decades of near-misses at the continental level. La Roja’s football, characterised by its technical sophistication and fluid passing, has matured into a championship-winning machine. This final represents their opportunity to add European silver to their global gold.

Under Montse Tomé – who succeeded Jorge Vilda post-World Cup – Spain have remained tactically dominant. Ball retention, positional interchange, and midfield supremacy remain hallmarks of their style. Led by Ballon d’Or winner Aitana Bonmatí and supported by Alexia Putellas, Olga Carmona, and young phenom Salma Paralluelo, Spain exude class and confidence.

They overcame Germany 1-0 in the semifinal with a masterclass in control and finishing, Bonmatí orchestrating from midfield and Paralluelo once again stepping up on the big stage. Despite past disappointments in EUROs, Spain now play with the belief of champions – and a hunger to crown their recent rise with a continental triumph.

Legacy vs. Ascent

This final is steeped in intrigue: England’s mission to cement an era of dominance versus Spain’s bid to complete their rise from promise to European supremacy. Will the Lionesses roar once more and fulfil their “Crowning Glory”? Or can Spain claim the only major title missing from their cabinet and complete a staggering two-year journey?

One certainty: Sunday in Stockholm will be a night of top-tier football and legacy-defining moments.

What the teams are saying:

England manager Sarina Wiegman on back-to-back glory: “We came here not just to compete, but to make history again. These players know what it takes to win, and they know what’s at stake. We’re ready to give everything to bring the crown home again.”

Spain coach Montse Tomé on completing the double: “This team has grown together, suffered together, and triumphed together. We are here to fight for the title that has eluded us – and we will give every ounce of ourselves to lift it.”

EURO 2025 stats to note:

Total goals scored at this tournament so far, averaging 3.47 per game.

Spain’s Esther Gonzalez leads the Golden Boot race with four goals heading into the final.

England are bidding to become just the second team to win successive Women’s EUROs after Germany.

This is Spain’s first appearance in a Women’s EURO final.

This will be Sarina Wiegman’s third final in four years as England manager, after EURO 2022 and the 2023 World Cup.

