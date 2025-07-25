Will it be “Mission X” accomplished for Nigeria’s Super Falcons?

On Saturday night, the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations final will bring the host nation, Morocco, face-to-face with Nigeria’s Super Falcons at the Rabat Olympic Stadium.

Two contrasting quests collide: Nigeria’s pursuit of a record-extending 10th title under their widely promoted campaign dubbed “Mission X”, versus Morocco’s determination to overcome past heartbreak and clinch their first WAFCON crown.

Nigeria: Mission X – Chasing a 10th star

Nigeria come into this final as the most successful side in tournament history, sitting on nine WAFCON titles and hungry to make it ten. Their “Mission X” slogan – “One Team. One Goal. One More Star.” – is more than a tagline: it’s a focus and rallying cry orchestrated by the Nigeria Football Federation, which has launched media and fan engagement drives to unite Nigerians behind the squad.

Though Nigeria suffered a rare fourth-place finish at the last edition in 2022 – also held in Morocco – their squad has been rejuvenated, blending veteran leadership with youthful promise. Veterans like Asisat Oshoala (six-time African Women’s Player of the Year), Francisca Ordega, and Chiamaka Nnadozie (CAF Goalkeeper of the Year) bring invaluable experience, while emerging stars such as Michelle Alozie, Tosin Demehin, Miracle Usani, and Deborah Abiodun add pace and creativity.

Their route to the final has been commanding. They rolled past Zambia 5-0 in the quarters, then edged defending champions South Africa 2-1 in dramatic fashion: Rasheedat Ajibade converted from the spot before half-time, South Africa equalised from a spot kick in the 60th, and Michelle Alozie delivered a stoppage-time winner with a floated strike that slipped in unseen. Notably, Nigeria have gone through the tournament without conceding before the semis, underlining their defensive resilience.

Coach Justin Madugu, who stepped in recently, insists “Mission X” remains realistic, and attainable with discipline and teamwork.

Morocco: Stepping up at home after 2022 heartbreak

Hosts Morocco are bidding to turn 2022 heartbreak into redemption. In that edition, also staged in Morocco, they reached their first-ever WAFCON final, only to fall 2-1 to South Africa in front of roaring home support. That pain has been fuel for growth.

Under former Spain coach Jorge Vilda (appointed in late 2023), Morocco has embraced tactical sophistication and ambition. Players like captain Ghizlane Chebbak (Player of the Tournament in 2022) and playmaker Fatima Tagnaout cut a classically composed midfield engine for the Atlas Lionesses. Behind them, national goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi, revered across Africa, commands respect and experience between the posts.

In the semifinal, Morocco overcame Ghana on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Sakina Ouzraoui scoring the equaliser before they prevailed 4-2 in the shoot-out. The host nation now return to the Rabat Olympic Stadium with the weight of expectation – but also with the ironclad belief that their golden moment awaits.

History vs. Redemption

This is a compelling duel of narratives: Nigeria’s march to history versus Morocco’s redemption arc on home soil. Will the Super Falcons punctuate their continental dominance with a 10th title and fulfil “Mission X”? Or will Morocco channel their past final agony into euphoria and lift their first WAFCON trophy in front of a passionate home crowd?

One thing’s certain: Saturday night in Rabat promises drama, tension, and the possibility of history.

What the teams are saying:

Nigeria coach Justin Madugu on having a 10th WAFCON title within touching distance:

“There will be no room for errors. We must be alert at all times and have self-belief and confidence, and be motivated to achieve victory as we get close to the accomplishment of Mission X.”

Morocco coach Jorge Vilda on making the nation proud:

“What I can guarantee 100% is that our players will give everything, fight for every ball, not just to win games, but for every action. That's the identity of this Moroccan team, and I can assure you that you'll see that. We want Moroccans to be proud of their team, that's why we work every day.”

WAFCON stats to note:



59 – The number of goals scored at the WAFCON, at an average of 2.46 per match.

4 – Morocco’s Ghizlane Chebbak and Senegal’s Nguenar Ndiaye are the co-leading scorers, with four goals each.

2 – Morocco have reached successive finals, but they will look to avoid becoming just the second team to lose successive championship matches – the first was Cameroon, who succumbed to Nigeria in the finals of both the 2014 and 2016 WAFCONs.

10 – Nigeria are chasing a record-extending 10th WAFCON title, and a first since 2018.

5-4 – The last time Morocco and Nigeria met in the WAFCON was in the semifinal of the 2022 edition, with the Atlas Lionesses winning 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw over 120 minutes.

Stay Connected, Stay Streaming

Don’t miss a second. Stream every match on the DStv Stream or GOtv Stream app. Upgrade or manage your subscription via the MyDStv or MyGOtv app or visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com .

This Season, IT’S ON – Only on SuperSport.