ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 WAFCON: Black Queens visit injured Banyana Banyana star Gabriela Salgado

By GFA Communications
Women Football 2024 WAFCON: Black Queens visit injured Banyana Banyana star Gabriela Salgado
FRI, 25 JUL 2025

In a heartfelt gesture of sportsmanship and solidarity, selected players from Ghana’s Black Queens paid a visit to South African forward Gabriela Salgado, who is recovering from a serious injury sustained during the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The visit took place at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca, where Salgado recently underwent successful surgery.

The Ghanaian players offered their support, extending warm wishes and prayers for her swift and full recovery.

The emotional encounter highlighted the values of empathy, fair play, and unity that are deeply rooted in the spirit of African women’s football.

While the two nations continue to compete fiercely on the field, the off-field show of compassion reaffirmed the deep respect shared among players.

Salgado and the South African medical team received the Black Queens’ gesture with appreciation, underscoring the strong bonds that exist within the women’s football community across the continent.

The Ghana Football Association, along with the entire Ghanaian football fraternity, joins the Black Queens in wishing Gabriela Salgado strength and a smooth recovery journey.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

3 hours ago

Policy analyst Dr. Steve Manteaw Ofori-Atta’s understanding of economic management was reckless borrowing, Ato to...

3 hours ago

Former Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul Failure to act on Ablekuma North rerun violence won’t mean well for Akwatia by-e...

3 hours ago

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa We’ve learned lessons from NPP’s punishment at the polls—Ablakwa on gov’t fiscal...

4 hours ago

Well restore Mills Memorial Library – President Mahama We'll restore Mills Memorial Library – President Mahama 

4 hours ago

166 constituencies to benefit from 5,000km of roads in three years— Ato Forson 166 constituencies to benefit from 5,000km of roads in three years — Ato Forson

4 hours ago

Gold exports from small-scale sector stood at 51.5 tonnesvalued at US$5 billion in first half of 2025 — Ato Forson Gold exports from small-scale sector stood at 51.5 tonnes valued at US$5 billion...

4 hours ago

Weve saved 900 jobs by recapitalising NIB – Ato Forson We've saved 900 jobs by recapitalising NIB – Ato Forson

4 hours ago

Gov’t saves GH¢4.9 billion in interest payments as treasury bill rates drop — Ato Forson Gov’t saves GH¢4.9 billion in interest payments as treasury bill rates drop — At...

4 hours ago

2025 mid-year budget review: Im not asking for additional money – Ato forson 2025 mid-year budget review: I'm not asking for additional money – Ato forson

6 hours ago

Finance minister Dr. Ato Forson [Full Text] Ato Forson presents 2025 mid-year budget review in Parliament

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line