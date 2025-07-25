2024 WAFCON: Black Queens visit injured Banyana Banyana star Gabriela Salgado

In a heartfelt gesture of sportsmanship and solidarity, selected players from Ghana’s Black Queens paid a visit to South African forward Gabriela Salgado, who is recovering from a serious injury sustained during the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

The visit took place at the Mohamed VI University Hospital in Casablanca, where Salgado recently underwent successful surgery.

The Ghanaian players offered their support, extending warm wishes and prayers for her swift and full recovery.

The emotional encounter highlighted the values of empathy, fair play, and unity that are deeply rooted in the spirit of African women’s football.

While the two nations continue to compete fiercely on the field, the off-field show of compassion reaffirmed the deep respect shared among players.

Salgado and the South African medical team received the Black Queens’ gesture with appreciation, underscoring the strong bonds that exist within the women’s football community across the continent.

The Ghana Football Association, along with the entire Ghanaian football fraternity, joins the Black Queens in wishing Gabriela Salgado strength and a smooth recovery journey.