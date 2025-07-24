Jacob Laryea eyes ABU Junior Middleweight Title

In what promises to be a thrilling bout, Ghana's undefeated Junior Middleweight boxer, Jacob Tetteh Laryea, prepares to face off against local favorite Jacques Tshikubu Muvud in DR Congo on Sunday, July 27, 2025.

The much-anticipated match will take place at the Chapiteau de Kolwezi, with the prestigious Africa Boxing Union (ABU) Junior Middleweight title on the line.

The official weigh-in is slated for Saturday, July 26, setting the stage for what could be a career-defining fight for the Ghanaian pugilist. Jacob Tetteh Laryea, who holds an impressive record of 12 wins with no losses or draws, enters the ring amid high expectations and support from his home nation.

Ahead of the championship clash, the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) has conveyed a message of goodwill to Laryea, acknowledging the extensive preparations and hard work he has put into this fight. Roger Barnor, Acting President of the GBA, expressed confidence in Laryea's abilities, stating that the entire nation stands behind him in his quest to bring home the title.

As both fighters gear up for the encounter, fans and supporters from Ghana eagerly await the opportunity to see Laryea potentially extend his unbeaten streak and add a prestigious title to his growing list of achievements.

The bout not only holds significance for Laryea and the GBA but also for Ghanaian boxing fans who hope to see their compatriot achieve glory on an international stage.