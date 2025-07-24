ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah gives us power - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Football News Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah gives us power - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren
THU, 24 JUL 2025

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has lauded Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah for her impressive contribution to the team at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Boye-Hlorkah, who featured for England at youth level, switched allegiance to Ghana earlier this year and made her senior debut in April. Since then, the 29-year-old has become a key part of the squad, shining in her maiden WAFCON appearance.

The versatile forward scored her first goal of the tournament and picked up the Woman of the Match award during Ghana’s dominant 4-1 victory over Tanzania.

Speaking ahead of the Black Queens’ third-place playoff against South Africa, Bjorkegren praised Boye-Hlorkah’s professionalism and the experience she brings to the team.

"She [Boye-Hlorkah] helps us a lot. The fact that she grew up there [in England] and got experience from the league. Mentally, you are a little bit different because of that, so I think she gives the team power," he said.

“I’m really happy both for her and for us that she actually took this chance and…she really wants to help Ghana to win this last game and to make the people in Ghana proud,” Bjorkegren added.

Ghana will face Banyana Banyana in the bronze medal match on Friday, July 25 at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, with kickoff set for 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

1 hour ago

Michael Nyinaku, the former Chief Executive Officer of the now-defunct Beige Bank Breaking News: Former Beige Bank CEO Michael Nyinaku acquitted and discharged

2 hours ago

Finance Minister, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson “Cedi no apicki” — Ato Forson declares end to currency slide

2 hours ago

Mid-year budget review: ‘Ghana’s public debt reduced by GH¢113.7 billion in six months’ — Finance Minister Mid-year budget review: ‘Ghana’s public debt reduced by GH¢113.7 billion in six ...

2 hours ago

The Minister for Finance, Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson We saved 'struggling' NIB after NPP spent GH₵30.3 billion to collapse others — F...

2 hours ago

Finance Minister Dr. Cassiel Ato Forson Mid-year budget review: 'GHS450m injected into recapitalisation of NIB' — Financ...

2 hours ago

Chiana-Pio, Pe Ditundini Adiali Ayagitam III Council of State member Chiana-Pio escapes death, gunmen steal cash and rifle on...

3 hours ago

There’s no shortage of ATK fuel, sufficient supplies available for all aircrafts — Energy Ministry There’s no shortage of ATK fuel, sufficient supplies available for all aircrafts...

3 hours ago

The truest way to honour Mills memory is upholding his principles of honesty, humility, service to country — Mahama The truest way to honour Mills' memory is upholding his principles of honesty, h...

3 hours ago

GIS arrests 50 Nigerians in major crack down on cybercrime and human trafficking ring at McCarthy Hill GIS arrests 50 Nigerians in major crack down on cybercrime and human trafficking...

3 hours ago

Minority stages walkout ahead of 2025 mid-year budget review presentation Minority stages walkout ahead of 2025 mid-year budget review presentation

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line