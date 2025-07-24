Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah gives us power - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren has lauded Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah for her impressive contribution to the team at the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Boye-Hlorkah, who featured for England at youth level, switched allegiance to Ghana earlier this year and made her senior debut in April. Since then, the 29-year-old has become a key part of the squad, shining in her maiden WAFCON appearance.

The versatile forward scored her first goal of the tournament and picked up the Woman of the Match award during Ghana’s dominant 4-1 victory over Tanzania.

Speaking ahead of the Black Queens’ third-place playoff against South Africa, Bjorkegren praised Boye-Hlorkah’s professionalism and the experience she brings to the team.

"She [Boye-Hlorkah] helps us a lot. The fact that she grew up there [in England] and got experience from the league. Mentally, you are a little bit different because of that, so I think she gives the team power," he said.

“I’m really happy both for her and for us that she actually took this chance and…she really wants to help Ghana to win this last game and to make the people in Ghana proud,” Bjorkegren added.

Ghana will face Banyana Banyana in the bronze medal match on Friday, July 25 at the Stade Larbi Zaouli, with kickoff set for 19:00 GMT.