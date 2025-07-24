Hearts of Oak sign defender Ali Mohammed on a two-year deal

Hearts of Oak has announced the signing of centre back Ali Mohammed ahead of the new football season.

Ali joins the Phobian Club from Vision FC and has signed a two-year deal.

He becomes the third signing of the club after the club announced the signing of Baba Adamu and Kwabena Owusu.

Hearts of Oak are determined to build a formidable squad for the upcoming season after ending the 2024/25 football season without a trophy.

With Mas-Ud Didi Dramani now in charge as the head coach, Hearts of Oak are expected to challenge for domestic titles.

Having lost the President's Cup to their bitterest rival, Asante Kotoko, the Phobian Club next face Heart of Lions in the Gbese Mantse Homowo Charity Cup at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 17.