Meet Tophic Abdul Kadir: The media maestro behind the media success of the 2025 WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Cup

While the spotlight during the 2025 WAFU Zone B U20 Boys Cup was rightly on the young footballers competing for glory, there was another unsung hero working tirelessly behind the scenes to ensure the tournament was not only well-organized but also widely seen and celebrated. That man was Tophic Abdul Kadir, the official Media Officer for the tournament, whose work was instrumental in delivering world-class media coverage and publicity throughout the competition.

Hosted at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence and the University of Ghana Stadium, the third edition of the WAFU B U20 Boys Cup witnessed a new level of media coordination—and much of that credit goes to Tophic. From the very start of the tournament, he brought structure, energy, and professionalism to media operations. His duties were not only numerous but also critical to the image and communication output of the event.

Tophic was responsible for ensuring the media center was constantly clean, accessible, and functional for journalists. He also managed the media tribune, making sure accredited media personnel had proper seating, internet connectivity, and all technical resources needed to cover the games in real-time. “I believe the media deserves comfort and resources just like the players do,” he said. “If they’re well supported, the coverage becomes more impactful.”

One of his most demanding yet impressive feats was organizing a total of 52 pre-match and post-match press conferences, altogether. These engagements provided coaches and players with a professional platform to communicate with fans, stakeholders, and the wider football world. Tophic meticulously coordinated these sessions—setting the agenda, moderating discussions, managing time, and ensuring smooth transitions, often under tight matchday schedules.

But Tophic’s presence was also felt throughout match venues as the official stadium announcer. He delivered matchday announcements, team arrival updates and national anthem cues fans in attendance. On final day, he served as Master of Ceremony, ushering the audience through the day’s events and ensuring that the grand finale was as entertaining as it was organized.

Beyond the stadiums, his impact extended to media relations and strategic communications. Tophic wrote daily press reports and bulletins—on both match and non-match days—ensuring the tournament narrative was consistently updated and disseminated. He also represented the tournament in interviews with both local and international media outlets, helping to grow interest in the event across West Africa and beyond. “The media buzz we created was deliberate,” he explained. “This tournament wasn’t just about matches; it was about telling the story of West African youth football.”

Additionally, he played a key role in technical meetings with team officials, briefing them on media schedules and procedures. He ensured there were functional mixed zones for journalists to interview players, as well as pre-match flash interviews with coaches. These touchpoints gave journalists the access they needed while promoting transparency and fan engagement.

The 2025 WAFU B U20 Boys Cup may have crowned Ivory Coast as champions and Ghana’s Aziz Misbau and Ivory Coast’s Zakaria Tindano as joint top scorers—but behind those headlines was the work of a seasoned media professional. Tophic ensured that every moment, every goal, every celebration, and every disappointment was captured, documented, and shared.

In an era where visibility is everything in football development, Tophic’s contributions provided the tournament with a solid media backbone. His work was not only professional but passionate, reinforcing Ghana’s growing reputation as a top-tier host of international football events.