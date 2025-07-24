Baba Yara Stadium not ready to host GHALCA Top 4 tournament - NSA Director General Yaw Ampofo Ankrah

Director General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has expressed doubts about the readiness of Baba Yara Sports Stadium to host the upcoming 2025 GHALCA Top 4 tournament.

The pre-season competition, slated for August 20-24, is set to feature four prominent Ghanaian clubs: Bibiani Gold Stars FC, Heart of Lions, Asante Kotoko, and Hearts of Oak.

The Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) had initially planned for the matches to take place at the Baba Yara Stadium.

However, speaking to Sporty FM, Ampofo Ankrah revealed that the stadium is currently not in a suitable condition to host the tournament.

“At this moment, the stadium is not ready, and we’ve told GHALCA. They are aware,” Ampofo Ankrah said.

“We’ll meet next week and see. We’ll be in Kumasi to assess the situation and determine what needs to be done.”

Ampofo Ankrah added that NSA officials will conduct a thorough assessment next week in Kumasi to determine the extent of the repairs needed.

“The bottom line is money. If we had a million Ghana cedis or a million dollars today, we could get to work,” he said.

While acknowledging that some temporary repairs have been carried out, he emphasized that lasting solutions will require significant financial investment.

“It’s just a matter of time, but maybe we don’t have the luxury of time,” he added.