Asante Kotoko captaincy role comes with pressure - Samba O'Neil

Newly appointed Asante Kotoko captain, Samba O'Neil, says he is ready to embrace the pressure that comes with leading the club, expressing confidence in his ability to steer the team towards success.

The Congolese defender was named captain as part of the club’s recent leadership shake-up, following the exits of Justice Blay and Frederick Asare ahead of the 2025/26 season.

O’Neil will be supported by Henry Ansu as first deputy captain and Lord Amoah as second deputy.

Speaking to the club’s media team, the former AS Vita man acknowledged the weight of responsibility that comes with captaining one of Ghana’s most storied clubs but remains undeterred.

"I was having pressure for the first time, but I thank God everything is going the good way," he said.

"I know a lot of things are waiting for us. And our supporters are waiting for us, too.

"Sometimes I don't need to talk, I just need to do, they will know our leader is doing this, and we have to do this."

He emphasized the team’s collective focus on achieving results across all fronts this season: "So this season we need to work extra hard for the three competitions.

"Since my first day here in Kumasi, they have always been with me, so I wish we could continue like that. They should continue to support me," he added.

O'Neil joined Asante Kotoko in the 2023/24 season and has quickly become a key figure in the club’s defence with his commanding performances.

Asante Kotoko are currently in South Africa as part of their preseason training, where they are preparing for the upcoming 2025 Toyota Cup clash against South African giants Kaizer Chiefs.