Jeffrey Schlupp will be a great asset for us - Norwich City Sporting Director Ben Knapper

Sporting Director for Norwich City, Ben Knapper, has lauded the signing of Jeffrey Schlupp ahead of the new football season.

The Ghana international has joined the English Championship side on a one-year deal after leaving Crystal Palace.

"Jeffrey’s career so far speaks for itself, and we’re delighted to welcome him and his family to Norwich City," Knapper told the club website.

“He is a player of immense experience, having played at the highest levels both domestically and internationally for many years. His quality, versatility and character will all be great assets for us, and he will serve as a fantastic reference point for our younger players, in particular, this season.

“He will provide competition and depth across multiple positions, and we’re all really happy to have him as part of the group for the coming season," he added.

Schlupp’s arrival brings Premier League experience and leadership to a Norwich squad aiming to mount a strong promotion challenge this season.

He has been handed jersey number 27.