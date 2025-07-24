Jeffrey Schlupp joins Norwich City on free transfer after Crystal Palace exit

English Championship side Norwich City have completed the signing of Ghana international Jeffrey Schlupp on a free transfer following his exit from Crystal Palace.

The versatile 32-year-old has penned a one-year deal with the Canaries and will don the number 27 shirt for the upcoming season.

Speaking after his unveiling, Schlupp expressed his enthusiasm about the move:

"I'm really excited, it's something new again, but a lot to look forward to back in the Championship at a big club.

"I've spoken to the head coach about the plan for this year, and I am excited to be involved.

"I'm looking forward to meeting all the players, and hopefully we can create something special this year."

Born in Germany and raised in England, Schlupp rose through the ranks at Leicester City, making 150 appearances across all competitions.

He was part of the historic Foxes squad that clinched the Premier League title in the 2015/16 season.

In January 2017, he joined Crystal Palace, where he spent eight years as a dependable presence across midfield and defense.

He also had a brief loan spell at Celtic last season, helping the Scottish giants secure yet another league title.

Schlupp’s arrival brings Premier League experience and leadership to a Norwich squad aiming to mount a strong promotion challenge this season.