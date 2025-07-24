ModernGhana logo
Spain beat Germany to set up Women’s Euro 2025 final with England

By BBC
THU, 24 JUL 2025

Aitana Bonmati scored a stunning extra-time winner against Germany to send Spain to the final of Euro 2025 and set up a World Cup final rematch with England.

With the game goalless after 90 minutes, the two-time Ballon d'Or winner turned brilliantly before squeezing her strike past Ann-Katrin Berger in the 113th minute.

Germany pushed hard in the few remaining moments, but Cata Coll made a diving save to keep out Lea Schuller and ensure Spain reached their first Euro final.

They will meet Sarina Wiegman's Lionesses in a repeat of the 2023 World Cup final, which Spain won 1-0 thanks to Olga Carmona's first-half goal.

Neither team could break the deadlock in normal time, with Ann-Katrin Berger and the post denying Spain, while Germany squandered chances of their own through Klara Buhl and Giovanna Hoffmann during the first half.

La Roja continued to dominate possession after the break, but Germany's backline remained stubborn despite having played for more than 100 minutes with 10 players in their quarter-final against France.

Christian Wuck's side came agonisingly close to finding a late winner just before end of 90 minutes, with a deflected strike from Buhl threatening to loft over Coll's head.

But the Barcelona keeper parried it away just in time before brilliantly stopping Carlotta Wamser's follow-up effort to force extra time.

And with little to separate the teams, Bonmati stepped up when it mattered once - showing why she has twice been named the world's best footballer with a silky turn and a clean finish.

