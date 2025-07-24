Chelsea in talks over Xavi Simons and Jorrel Hato

Chelsea have opened talks with Ajax over a move for centre-back Jorrel Hato while pushing ahead with interest in RB Leipzig forward Xavi Simons.

Hato, 19, has emerged as one of Europe's most promising young defenders after an impressive campaign in the Eredivisie, making 31 appearances.

BBC Sport understands that Chelsea are in direct communication with both Ajax and Hato's camp to explore the possibility of a summer transfer. Talks are understood to be in the early stages, with no agreement yet in place.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are discussing personal terms with Simons.

The Netherlands international, 22, is understood to be open to a move to Stamford Bridge, as the Blues look to add more creativity and attacking flair.

RB Leipzig are aware of Chelsea's approach, though no agreement has yet been reached.

Simons, who joined Leipzig permanently from Paris St-Germain in January following two loan stints lasting a season and a half in total, is also attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Sources indicate Bayern have an interest in Simons but are prioritising a move for Liverpool winger Luis Diaz.

Arsenal, meanwhile, have been made aware of Simons' situation as they consider their summer options.

'Any manager would like him in his team'

Image source: Getty Images

Before Euro 2024, former Ajax and PSV coach Aad de Mos said there was "too much hype" around Simons.

"At times I think he is too eager," explains former Netherlands winger Zenden. "Not eager as in selfish, but eager to do well.

"He is a threat. He has got the right attitude, he's got the skills, he's got the engine, he is willing to work hard, he is never complaining. Any manager would like him in his team."

Simons showcased his obvious talent against England in the semi-finals in Germany, with his superb strike putting the Netherlands 1-0 up before the Three Lions recovered to win 2-1.

"He is a very talented player who has so much to give," adds Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk.

"He can still be so much better than he is already, but he has a good mentality, so I am not worried that won't happen. I am confident in him."

Simons, who only made his transfer from PSG to Leipzig permanent in January, enjoyed another productive season for RB - scoring 11 goals and making eight assists across 33 games in all competitions.

But it was not enough to guarantee his club Champions League football, with RB finishing seventh in the Bundesliga.

Who have Chelsea signed this summer?

Chelsea have been active in the summer transfer window as they continue to build a youthful and dynamic squad under their long-term project. The club have already secured several high-potential signings:

Jamie Gittens – £48m from Borussia Dortmund. The England youth international arrives from the Bundesliga with a growing reputation as a direct, pacey winger capable of unlocking defences.

Joao Pedro – £60m from Brighton. Chelsea moved swiftly to secure the Brazilian forward, who impressed in the Premier League with his creativity, link-up play, and finishing ability.

Liam Delap – £30m from Ipswich Town. A powerful striker with Premier League experience, Delap adds a different profile to Chelsea's attacking options.

Mamadou Sarr – £12m from Lyon. The 19-year-old centre-back joins as one for the future, bringing strength and composure in defence after progressing through Lyon's academy.

Dario Essugo – £18m from Sporting CP. A highly rated Portuguese midfielder, Essugo is known for his tenacity and maturity, having debuted in Liga Portugal at just 16 years old.

Estevao Willian - the Brazil winger joined the Blues from Palmeiras this summer in a £29m deal that was agreed in May 2024.