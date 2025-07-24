ModernGhana logo
Ghana’s Jacob Laryea takes on Jacques Tshikubu Muvud of Congo on Sunday

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Ghanaian boxer Jacob Laryea (12-0-0) is set to challenge Congo’s Jacques Tshikubu Muvud (9-3-1) for the vacant African Boxing Union (ABU) Super Welterweight title on Sunday, July 27, 2025, in Kolwezi, Congo.

The highly anticipated bout will take place at the Chapiteau de Kolwezi, where Laryea—nicknamed ‘Chorkor Fire’—is aiming to maintain his unbeaten record and bring home continental silverware.

Speaking exclusively to this portal while in transit, Laryea’s trainer, Coach Lawrence Carl Lokko, expressed confidence in his fighter’s preparation and mindset ahead of the showdown.

“Chorkor Fire has trained exceptionally well. If fairness prevails, we’re confident of victory,” Lokko said. “We know fighting on foreign soil isn’t easy, so we’re aiming to win convincingly—possibly by knockout.”

Laryea is determined not just to win for himself but to restore pride to the Bronx Boxing Club in Jamestown, Accra. His drive has been intensified by recent losses suffered by fellow Ghanaian boxers Dan Gorsh and Jacob Dickson.

Support has poured in from the Ghana boxing fraternity ahead of the title bout. The United Coaches Association of Ghana, Friends of Boxing (FOB) Group, and the Ghana Boxing Supporters Union (GHABSU), led by Sam Nana Gyan, have all extended messages of encouragement.

The Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), under Acting President Roger Barnor, has also sent its best wishes to Team Laryea, urging them to bring the title home.

