Team Ghana Departs for Inaugural African Schools Games in Algeria

By Sammy Heywood Okine
THU, 24 JUL 2025

Eleven sporting disciplines are representing Ghana at the maiden edition of the African Schools Games, which kicks off from July 26 to August 5, 2025, in Algeria.

The contingent, made up of young athletes and officials, departed with optimism and pride as they prepare to compete across a wide range of events, including boxing, basketball, cycling, swimming, badminton, table tennis, beach canoeing, taekwondo, judo, beach volleyball, and tennis.

The Games, designed to promote youth development through sports, will take place across four Algerian cities—Annaba, Skikda, Constantine, and Setif.

Team Ghana, energised and motivated under the slogan “We Dare to Win,” is expected to showcase emerging talent and gain valuable international experience. Many sports officials, journalists, and fans believe the event is a timely platform to inspire the next generation of sporting stars.

This marks a significant step in Ghana’s youth sports development, with hopes high for impressive performances and medal success.

