Nii Gonti Adjor cautions matchmakers, boxers and coaches to show professionalism

Former manager of world champion Joseph "King Kong" Agbeko and newly co-opted executive board member of the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), Nii Gonti Adjor I—also known as Nii Adama Addy—has called for greater professionalism and discipline within the Ghanaian boxing fraternity.

Speaking at the GBA's Extraordinary Congress last Saturday at The Gym, Nii Gonti, who also serves as the chief of Atukpai in Ga Mashie, emphasized that while Ghana remains a small player in the global boxing industry, the local scene is frequently marred by misunderstandings and a lack of discipline.

"International boxing is a massive industry, and Ghana is only a small part of it," he noted. "Yet we are constantly faced with internal conflicts. It's time we elevate our standards."

He urged boxers and their trainers to treat the sport not only as a passion but also as a serious profession and business. "Every stakeholder must be guided by rules, regulations, and defined roles. This is a do-or-die craft—one that requires total commitment."

Nii Gonti also highlighted a worrying culture in the sport where individuals openly discuss their professional missteps. "You’ll never hear a banker, doctor, or lawyer publicly sharing their errors, yet in boxing, we often see people exposing their weaknesses. These things come back to haunt them," he said.

Reflecting on his own journey, he spoke about the places boxing has taken him, from high-level meetings to luxury hotels, and stressed the need to be strategic in promoting the sport locally.

He proposed a tiered approach to event promotion: "Big bouts belong on bigger platforms, while less prominent fights should be staged in gyms or local pubs. Let’s be rational about how we grow this sport."

To boxers working their way up the ranks—particularly journeymen—he had a clear message: show professionalism and entertain the fans or face sanctions. "Spectators come for excitement. If you don't bring that to the ring, there should be consequences," he warned.

Nii Gonti concluded by calling for a united front among stakeholders to instill discipline and ensure boxing in Ghana is run as a serious business. He also revealed his connections with high-profile international figures, including Dutch footballer Memphis Depay and legendary American promoter Don King, which he believes can be leveraged for the sport’s advancement in Ghana.