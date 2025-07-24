What to expect in the Premier League Summer Series

IT’S ON for the Premier League Summer Series, as four clubs from England’s topflight – Manchester United, Everton, West Ham United and Bournemouth – play out six matches from late July to early August, helping to build anticipation for the New Football Season!

As the Red Devils, Toffees, Hammers and Cherries gear up for action in the United States, here is what to expect from the Premier League Summer Series 2025.

Manchester United: Does A New Dawn Await the Red Devils?

Manchester United enters the Summer Series under the watchful eye of Ruben Amorim, who endured a rocky debut season marked by only 38.1%-win rate – the club’s worst since the early 1970s. This tour offers an opportunity to hit the reset button: integrate new signings, test tactical shifts, and build squad cohesion. The marquee match-up with West Ham on July 27 at MetLife Stadium, followed by games against Bournemouth and Everton, will be crucial in setting the tone.

New arrivals like Matheus Cunha will be under pressure to adapt quickly. The on-field chemistry and Amorim’s refined system – likely emphasizing a sharper defensive shape and quicker transitions – will be under scrutiny. Fans and pundits alike will focus on whether United can generate stronger momentum than last pre-season, where results masked deeper issues. A convincing set of performances, particularly in the high-stakes game against Everton at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 3, could mark the beginning of a brighter campaign.

Everton: Will The Toffees Continue to Grow Under David Moyes?

Under David Moyes, Everton enters the Summer Series keen to build on a season that steadied the ship. Fresh talent like Carlos Alcaraz, Thierno Barry, and keeper Mark Travers have arrived, signaling ambition and depth. The opening fixture against Bournemouth at MetLife on July 26 gives Everton a chance to hit the ground running. This tournament will offer Moyes valuable insight into how new signings gel under competitive pressure.

Everton's season featured a rare unbeaten run that lifted spirits, and the club's summer preparations – including international travel, the Atlantic crossings totaling 175,000 air miles – speak to their evolving structure as they embrace global growth. Moyes will assess his squad's resilience, especially against Premier League opponents in unfamiliar environments. With a new stadium looming and a roster blending youth and experience, Everton will aim to use these fixtures to build consistency and confidence. The big test will be how the Blues fare against familiar foes in a high-tempo environment.

West Ham United: Can Potter’s Project Break Through Stateside?

West Ham will begin their Summer Series journey at MetLife Stadium, taking on Manchester United on July 26. Under Graham Potter, the Hammers reached just mid-table last season, but this tour offers the manager a perfect chance to fine-tune a dynamic, counter-attacking brand of football. Facing Man United is a stern test, but Potter can experiment tactically ahead of their next clash, against Everton in Chicago on July 31, and Bournemouth in Atlanta on August 3.

Expect to see trial formations and fringe players given chances, especially as West Ham uses the trip to deepen ties with American fans. Events planned in Atlanta’s city centre, including mini-fan zones and local ambassador activities, show the club’s strategic U.S. focus. On the pitch, Potter will assess team fitness and integration; off it, the club aims to solidify a foothold in major World Cup venues ahead of 2026... a blend of preparation and promotion.

AFC Bournemouth: Edge of Europe or Unexpected Surprise?

Bournemouth arrive off the back of their best-ever Premier League campaign under Andoni Iraola, surpassing their own points record and lifting eyebrows with exciting, direct play. The Summer Series sees them face Everton (July 26 in New Jersey), Manchester United (July 31 in Chicago), and West Ham (August 3 in Atlanta).

Their tour comes between behind-closed-doors friendlies and a home match versus Real Sociedad, offering match rhythm and tactical tests against Premier League opponents. Expect Iraola to emphasise that high-energy pressing and fluid attack, assessing squad depth in tough back-to-back games. If Bournemouth can maintain their fearless style abroad, they might well surprise again... even earning bragging rights on U.S. turf.

Stay Connected, Stay Streaming

Don’t miss a second. Stream every match on the DStv Stream or GOtv Stream app. Upgrade or manage your subscription via the MyDStv or MyGOtv app or visit www.dstv.com or www.gotvafrica.com.

This Season, IT’S ON – Only on SuperSport.

Premier League Summer Series Broadcast Details

Saturday 26 July

22:00: Everton v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 27 July

Manchester United v West Ham United – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Thursday 31 July

00:30: West Ham United v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

03:30: Manchester United v Bournemouth – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 3 August