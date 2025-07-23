ModernGhana logo
Bonmati fires Spain into Euro 2025 final as world champions sink Germany in extra-time

By Eurosport
WED, 23 JUL 2025

It was far from easy and straightforward as Spain progressed into the Euro 2025 final to set up a repeat of their historic 2023 Women's World Cup win against England.

A formidable German side would spoil Spain's party for most of the game as a breakthrough would fail to be found, despite a host of game changing players on the pitch for Montse Tome's side.

And whilst the resilient eight-time champions would stay strong and even have chances to remarkably progress into the finals, it was down to the two-time Ballon d'Or Feminin winner Aitana Bonmati to save Spain's blushes and keep the European dream alive in extra time.

It will mean England will have a chance to change history after slipping to defeat in the Women's World Cup in 2023 at the hands of Spain to retain their title as European champions and deny the quartet of trophies for an in-form Spanish side.

