Wed, 23 Jul 2025

2025 WAFU-B U20 Boys Cup: Ghana beat Niger to finish third

Ghana's U20 national team sealed a third-place finish at the maiden edition of the 2025 WAFU-B U20 Boys Cup with a 2-0 win over Niger at the University of Ghana Stadium.

The first half saw a balanced contest, with both sides sharing possession, though Ghana appeared the more threatening going forward and ended the opening 45 minutes as the stronger outfit.

After the break, Coach Desmond Ofei’s side took full control of the match, blending technical flair with physical dominance to stifle Niger’s attacking efforts.

A moment of controversy arrived in the 67th minute when the referee awarded Ghana a penalty for a handball inside the box. In protest, Niger’s players briefly walked off the pitch. However, after intervention from CAF officials, the game resumed.

Aziz Musibau stepped up and calmly slotted home the penalty in the 70th minute to give Ghana the lead.

The forward doubled his tally eight minutes later, finishing off a swift move down the right. Kelvin Nkrumah provided a pinpoint low cross for Musibau, who tapped in from close range to complete his brace.

Ghana maintained their composure in the closing stages to see out the victory and claim bronze in the regional tournament’s inaugural edition.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

