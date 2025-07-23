ModernGhana logo
Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare joins PSL side Durban City FC

WED, 23 JUL 2025

Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Frederick Asare has officially joined South African Premier Division side Durban City FC.

The 25-year-old has signed a two-year contract with the club, with an option to extend for a further two years.

His move comes after the expiration of his contract with the Ghanaian giants at the end of the 2024/25 Ghana football season.

Asare, who previously featured for Accra Lions before switching to Kotoko in 2022, spent several weeks training with the Durban-based outfit before finalising the deal.

During his stint in Kumasi, Asare made significant strides, notably helping Kotoko clinch the 2025 MTN FA Cup.

His performances between the sticks did not go unnoticed, earning him a call-up to the Ghana national team—the Black Stars.

The talented shot-stopper now embarks on a new journey in South Africa’s top flight, as he aims to establish himself in the Betway Premiership with Durban City FC.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and Writer

