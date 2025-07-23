ModernGhana logo
2024 WAFCON: Semifinals loss to Morocco hurt - Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe

Black Queens midfielder Jennifer Cudjoe has expressed her disappointment following the team's defeat to Morocco in the semifinals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ghana took an early lead through Stella Nyamekye in the first half, but Morocco equalised in the second through forward Sakina Ouzraoui Diki to force extra time.

After 120 minutes of intense football ended 1-1, the game was decided on penalties.

However, Evelyn Badu and Comfort Yeboah missed their spot-kicks as Morocco edged Ghana 4-2 in the shootout to book their place in the final.

“It’s really hard luck today, I have to say. This one actually hurt,” Jennifer admitted.

“I feel like we gave everything. We wanted to win, we did everything that was asked of us, and it just hurts because I feel like we deserved to be in the final.”

Despite the disappointment, Cudjoe expressed pride in the team's resilience throughout the tournament.

“I’m just proud of the team because we didn’t give up. We proved to everyone that we can do something, and hopefully in our next game we can get a medal.”

The Black Queens will now turn their focus to the third-place playoff against defending champions South Africa, scheduled for Friday, July 25.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

