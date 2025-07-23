We will soon be champions if we build on this - GFA boss Kurt Okraku to Black Queens

President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, has expressed optimism about Black Queens' chances of emerging as champions one day despite their defeat in their semifinal clash against Morocco.

Ghana suffered a 4-2 loss against the North African country on Tuesday night in the ongoing 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

With the Queens now set to battle South Africa for a third place on Friday, Mr Okraku is confident the team will emerge as champions if they build on what they have displayed in Morocco.

"We will soon be champions if we build on this!!" he wrote on Facebook.

Stella Nyamekye had put Ghana ahead before Sakina Ouzraoui levelled the score for the North Africans. However, Comfort Yeboah and Evelyn Badu missed their spot-kicks as Ghana lost 4-2 to the host nation.

Kick off for the third place has been scheduled for 19:00 GMT.