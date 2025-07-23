ModernGhana logo
Toyota Cup: Asante Kotoko arrive in Durban with 25 players ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

WED, 23 JUL 2025

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC have safely landed in Durban, South Africa, as they gear up for their highly anticipated Toyota Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

The two-time CAF Champions League winners departed Accra on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, and touched down at King Shaka International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, the team received a warm welcome from Kaizer Chiefs officials before checking in at the Protea Hotel Fire and Ice, where they will be based throughout their stay.

Kotoko will take Wednesday to rest and recover from the journey, with full training scheduled to begin on Thursday as preparations intensify for the blockbuster fixture set for Saturday, July 26, at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Toyota Cup has grown into one of the premier friendly competitions on the African football calendar, pitting some of the continent’s most storied clubs against each other.

This year’s edition brings together two proud institutions with rich histories and passionate fan bases, promising a thrilling spectacle for football lovers.

Travelling Squad for Asante Kotoko:

  • Samba O’Niel
  • Lord Amoah
  • Henry Ansu
  • Mohammed Camara
  • Peter Amidu Acquah
  • Lord Hilary Adabo
  • Shayibu Abubakar
  • Joseph Amoah
  • Philip Amoh
  • Johnson Owusu
  • Seth Kwadwo
  • Zackaria Fuseini
  • Aziz Haruna Dari
  • Francis Acquah
  • Patrick Asiedu
  • Baba Yahaya
  • Hubert Gyau
  • Saaka Dauda
  • Elvis Kyei Baffour
  • Michael Seefah
  • Benjamin Twum
  • Kwame Opoku
  • Albert Amoah
  • Emmanuel Antwi
  • Inusah Adams

Kotoko’s clash with Kaizer Chiefs is expected to draw a sizeable crowd and generate continental attention as both teams look to showcase their pedigree and build momentum ahead of their respective domestic campaigns.

