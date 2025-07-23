Toyota Cup: Asante Kotoko arrive in Durban with 25 players ahead of Kaizer Chiefs clash

Ghanaian giants Asante Kotoko SC have safely landed in Durban, South Africa, as they gear up for their highly anticipated Toyota Cup clash against Kaizer Chiefs.

The two-time CAF Champions League winners departed Accra on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, and touched down at King Shaka International Airport on Wednesday morning.

Upon arrival, the team received a warm welcome from Kaizer Chiefs officials before checking in at the Protea Hotel Fire and Ice, where they will be based throughout their stay.

Kotoko will take Wednesday to rest and recover from the journey, with full training scheduled to begin on Thursday as preparations intensify for the blockbuster fixture set for Saturday, July 26, at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium.

The Toyota Cup has grown into one of the premier friendly competitions on the African football calendar, pitting some of the continent’s most storied clubs against each other.

This year’s edition brings together two proud institutions with rich histories and passionate fan bases, promising a thrilling spectacle for football lovers.

Travelling Squad for Asante Kotoko:

Samba O’Niel

Lord Amoah

Henry Ansu

Mohammed Camara

Peter Amidu Acquah

Lord Hilary Adabo

Shayibu Abubakar

Joseph Amoah

Philip Amoh

Johnson Owusu

Seth Kwadwo

Zackaria Fuseini

Aziz Haruna Dari

Francis Acquah

Patrick Asiedu

Baba Yahaya

Hubert Gyau

Saaka Dauda

Elvis Kyei Baffour

Michael Seefah

Benjamin Twum

Kwame Opoku

Albert Amoah

Emmanuel Antwi

Inusah Adams

Kotoko’s clash with Kaizer Chiefs is expected to draw a sizeable crowd and generate continental attention as both teams look to showcase their pedigree and build momentum ahead of their respective domestic campaigns.