2024 WAFCON: Vice President Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang hails Black Queens after narrow semifinal loss to Morocco

Vice President of Ghana, Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, has praised the Black Queens for their resilient performance against Morocco, despite the team’s heartbreaking exit from the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Ghana took an early lead in Tuesday’s semifinal through a composed strike from Stella Nyamekye, but the hosts rallied after the break with Sakina Ouzraoui levelling the scoreline, forcing the contest into extra time.

After a gruelling 120 minutes, the tie was decided on penalties, where Ghana fell 4-2—Evelyn Badu and Comfort Yeboah both missing their attempts from the spot.

In a message shared on social media, the Vice President expressed admiration for the team’s spirit and dedication.

"We are proud of our Black Queens!. You fought with heart, discipline, and pride. Ghana stands behind you after a tough loss on penalties to Morocco. What a brave and spirited performance.

"As you prepare to face South Africa in the third-place playoff, know that the nation believes in you. Finish strong.

"You’ve already made us proud. Keep going, Queens!"

The Black Queens now turn their attention to the bronze medal match against reigning champions South Africa, set for Friday, July 25, at Stade Larbi Zaouli. Kick-off is scheduled for 19:00 GMT.

Meanwhile, Morocco will face Nigeria in the final on Saturday, July 26.