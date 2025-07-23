2024 WAFCON: Sports Minister Kofi Adams hails Black Queens’ brave performance against Morocco

Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has praised the Black Queens for their valiant performance in the semi-final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), despite a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to hosts Morocco.

The Queens initially took the lead through a composed finish from Stella Nyamekye, but Morocco responded in the second half courtesy of Sakina Ouzraoui’s equaliser.

With the score tied at 1-1 after extra time, the game was settled on penalties, where Ghana fell short, losing 4-2 after Comfort Yeboah and Evelyn Badu missed their spot-kicks.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Minister Adams lauded the team’s spirited showing.

"I commend the Black Queens for their courageous performance in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final," Minister Adams said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Taking the hosts through 120 minutes of spirited football and contesting the result on penalties reflects both your determination and your commitment to the national cause.

"You have earned our respect. Now, let us finish on a high note."

Ghana will now turn their attention to the third-place playoff against reigning champions South Africa on Friday, July 25.

The final, meanwhile, will see Morocco square off with 11-time champions Nigeria on Saturday, July 26.