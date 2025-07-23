ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 WAFCON: Sports Minister Kofi Adams hails Black Queens’ brave performance against Morocco

Women Football 2024 WAFCON: Sports Minister Kofi Adams hails Black Queens’ brave performance against Morocco
WED, 23 JUL 2025

Ghana’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, has praised the Black Queens for their valiant performance in the semi-final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), despite a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to hosts Morocco.

The Queens initially took the lead through a composed finish from Stella Nyamekye, but Morocco responded in the second half courtesy of Sakina Ouzraoui’s equaliser.

With the score tied at 1-1 after extra time, the game was settled on penalties, where Ghana fell short, losing 4-2 after Comfort Yeboah and Evelyn Badu missed their spot-kicks.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Minister Adams lauded the team’s spirited showing.

"I commend the Black Queens for their courageous performance in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations semi-final," Minister Adams said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Taking the hosts through 120 minutes of spirited football and contesting the result on penalties reflects both your determination and your commitment to the national cause.

"You have earned our respect. Now, let us finish on a high note."

Ghana will now turn their attention to the third-place playoff against reigning champions South Africa on Friday, July 25.

The final, meanwhile, will see Morocco square off with 11-time champions Nigeria on Saturday, July 26.

723202544450-otkvn0y442-5239725951222379162182390794150449711133848533n

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

1,200 excavators have been impounded pending validation before clearance at Tema Port – Lands Minister 1,200 excavators have been impounded pending validation before clearance at Tema...

2 hours ago

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo High Court sets July 31 ruling in Chief Justice Torkornoo vs. Attorney General c...

2 hours ago

Over 191 excavators under tracker – Lands Minister Over 191 excavators under tracker – Lands Minister

2 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Second phase of Blue Water Initiative to target chemical pollution in rivers — L...

2 hours ago

Delusional, rudderless, fractured NPP with their tired propaganda, internal power struggles will rot in opposition – Alhaji Said Sinare Delusional, rudderless, fractured NPP with their tired propaganda, internal powe...

2 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Over 1,300 arrests, 425 excavators seized in nationwide anti-galamsey crackdown ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah 55 small-scale mining licenses revoked, 907 under review for possible revocation...

3 hours ago

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority Mustapha Hamid, others granted GH¢2m bail each in GH¢280 Million money launderin...

4 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare UniBank case: Financial crimes are being treated as risk-free activities — Prof....

4 hours ago

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Mahama now implementing Operation Clear All Loots instead of ORAL — Dr. Zaato

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line