ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

2024 WAFCON: Black Queens to battle South Africa in third place play-off on Friday

Women Football 2024 WAFCON: Black Queens to battle South Africa in third place play-off on Friday
WED, 23 JUL 2025

The Black Queens of Ghana will face South Africa in a contest for third-place honours in the ongoing 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Friday, July 25, 2025.

In the semifinal clash against Morocco, the Black Queens suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout loss at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday night.

Making their first semi-final appearance since 2016, Ghana took the lead through Stella Nyamekye, but the hosts equalised in the second half through Sakina Ouazraoui.

South Africa, on the other hand, conceded a dramatic stoppage-time goal in the other semi-final.

The defending champions conceded first when Rasheedat Ajibade converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Bambanani Mbane was penalised for handling Folashade Ijamilusi's shot.

But the holders restored parity on the hour mark through Linda Motlhalo's spot-kick.

Both Ghana and South Africa will earn $300,000 each for making the semi-final, and there is an additional $50,000 for the winner of Friday's playoff.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to be staged at the Stade Larbi Zaouli with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports Journalist and WriterPage: samuel-ekow-amoasi-appiah

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

2 hours ago

1,200 excavators have been impounded pending validation before clearance at Tema Port – Lands Minister 1,200 excavators have been impounded pending validation before clearance at Tema...

2 hours ago

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo High Court sets July 31 ruling in Chief Justice Torkornoo vs. Attorney General c...

2 hours ago

Over 191 excavators under tracker – Lands Minister Over 191 excavators under tracker – Lands Minister

2 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Second phase of Blue Water Initiative to target chemical pollution in rivers — L...

2 hours ago

Delusional, rudderless, fractured NPP with their tired propaganda, internal power struggles will rot in opposition – Alhaji Said Sinare Delusional, rudderless, fractured NPP with their tired propaganda, internal powe...

2 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Over 1,300 arrests, 425 excavators seized in nationwide anti-galamsey crackdown ...

3 hours ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah 55 small-scale mining licenses revoked, 907 under review for possible revocation...

3 hours ago

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority Mustapha Hamid, others granted GH¢2m bail each in GH¢280 Million money launderin...

4 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare UniBank case: Financial crimes are being treated as risk-free activities — Prof....

4 hours ago

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Mahama now implementing Operation Clear All Loots instead of ORAL — Dr. Zaato

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line