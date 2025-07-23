2024 WAFCON: Black Queens to battle South Africa in third place play-off on Friday

The Black Queens of Ghana will face South Africa in a contest for third-place honours in the ongoing 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) on Friday, July 25, 2025.

In the semifinal clash against Morocco, the Black Queens suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout loss at the Olympic Stadium in Rabat on Tuesday night.

Making their first semi-final appearance since 2016, Ghana took the lead through Stella Nyamekye, but the hosts equalised in the second half through Sakina Ouazraoui.

South Africa, on the other hand, conceded a dramatic stoppage-time goal in the other semi-final.

The defending champions conceded first when Rasheedat Ajibade converted a penalty on the stroke of half-time after Bambanani Mbane was penalised for handling Folashade Ijamilusi's shot.

But the holders restored parity on the hour mark through Linda Motlhalo's spot-kick.

Both Ghana and South Africa will earn $300,000 each for making the semi-final, and there is an additional $50,000 for the winner of Friday's playoff.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to be staged at the Stade Larbi Zaouli with kick-off at 19:00 GMT.