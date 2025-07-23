ModernGhana logo
2024 WAFCON: Kim Lars Björkegren proud of Black Queens despite semifinals loss to Morocco

WED, 23 JUL 2025

Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Björkegren has praised his players for their effort and fighting spirit despite losing to Morocco in the semi-finals game on Tuesday night in Rabat.

Ghana took the lead through Stella Nyamekye in the first half, but the hosts equalised in the second half to force extra time.

However, after 120 minutes of football, the North African country defeated the Black Queens to book a place in the final of the 2024 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Speaking after the match, Björkegren noted, “I think we have a team that works so hard. Of course, when they had fresh legs in the first half, it was easier. We were completely dominating the game. In my opinion, we were better.”

“In the end, we were just fighting to stay in the game. But what can you expect when you had a game so close to this one?

"Yeah, I’m really proud of what the team gave," he added.

The Black Queens will now shift focus to the third-place playoff against South Africa on Friday at the Stade Larbi Zaouli.

Kick off for the game is scheduled to kick off at 19:00 GMT.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports Journalist and Writer

