2024 WAFCON: We deserve to win against Morocco - Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren after defeat

Black Queens coach Kim Lars Björkegren beleives his side deserves to win against Morocco despite their defeat.

Ghana, who were seeking to play in the final for the first time in 2006, suffered a 4-2 penalty shootout loss in their semifinal clash on Tuesday evening in Rabat.

The Queens took the lead through Stella Nyamekye's opportunistic strike midway through the first half.

However, Morocco fought back and restored parity after Sakina Ouazraoui profited from some questionable defending in the second half.

Speaking after the game, the Swiss gaffer praised his side despite their heartbreaking defeat.

"I am so proud of the girls. I think we were the better team today, and I think we deserved the win," Björkegren said.

"You can see it in the expected goals. We had 2.21 against a team that had less than 1 expected goals."

"That is normally a win, but we were unlucky today. I could not be more proud of the girls today, and how hard they worked here," he concluded.

Ghana will now fight for third-place honours against South Africa on Friday at the Stade Larbi Zaouli with kick off scheculed at 19:00GMT.

The Black Queens are guaranteed a minimum of $300,000 despite not making the final.