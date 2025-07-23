ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Wed, 23 Jul 2025 Boxing

Four Black Rockets boxers depart for 2025 African Schools Championships in Algeria

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Four Black Rockets boxers depart for 2025 African Schools Championships in Algeria

Four promising boxers from Ghana’s national youth team, the Black Rockets, have departed Accra ahead of the 2025 African Schools Championships scheduled to take place in Algeria.

The quartet—Richardson Ofori (light flyweight, 48kg), William Laryea (flyweight, 50kg), Abdul Rahman Ablorh (lightweight, 60kg), and Henry Owusu (welterweight, 66kg)—will represent Ghana in the boxing competition.

They were accompanied by head trainer Charles Quartey and assistant coach Joseph Martey.

The team left the country on Tuesday to finalize preparations before joining the rest of Team Ghana at the continental event.

The inaugural African Schools Championships will be staged from July 26 to August 5, 2025, across four Algerian cities: Constantine, Sétif, Skikda, and Annaba.

Backed by the Algerian government under the patronage of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the multi-sport event aims to promote youth development through sport across the continent.

The competition is expected to feature athletes from 44 countries, with an estimated 2,456 participants, although the number could rise before the registration deadline.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

1,200 excavators have been impounded pending validation before clearance at Tema Port – Lands Minister 1,200 excavators have been impounded pending validation before clearance at Tema...

35 minutes ago

Suspended Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo High Court sets July 31 ruling in Chief Justice Torkornoo vs. Attorney General c...

35 minutes ago

Over 191 excavators under tracker – Lands Minister Over 191 excavators under tracker – Lands Minister

35 minutes ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Second phase of Blue Water Initiative to target chemical pollution in rivers — L...

35 minutes ago

Delusional, rudderless, fractured NPP with their tired propaganda, internal power struggles will rot in opposition – Alhaji Said Sinare Delusional, rudderless, fractured NPP with their tired propaganda, internal powe...

35 minutes ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah Over 1,300 arrests, 425 excavators seized in nationwide anti-galamsey crackdown ...

50 minutes ago

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah 55 small-scale mining licenses revoked, 907 under review for possible revocation...

51 minutes ago

Dr. Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, former Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority Mustapha Hamid, others granted GH¢2m bail each in GH¢280 Million money launderin...

2 hours ago

Ghanaian legal scholar and social commentator, Professor Stephen Kwaku Asare UniBank case: Financial crimes are being treated as risk-free activities — Prof....

2 hours ago

A lecturer at the University of Ghana Political Science Department, Dr. Joshua Jebuntie Zaato Mahama now implementing Operation Clear All Loots instead of ORAL — Dr. Zaato

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line