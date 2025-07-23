Four Black Rockets boxers depart for 2025 African Schools Championships in Algeria

Four promising boxers from Ghana’s national youth team, the Black Rockets, have departed Accra ahead of the 2025 African Schools Championships scheduled to take place in Algeria.

The quartet—Richardson Ofori (light flyweight, 48kg), William Laryea (flyweight, 50kg), Abdul Rahman Ablorh (lightweight, 60kg), and Henry Owusu (welterweight, 66kg)—will represent Ghana in the boxing competition.

They were accompanied by head trainer Charles Quartey and assistant coach Joseph Martey.

The team left the country on Tuesday to finalize preparations before joining the rest of Team Ghana at the continental event.

The inaugural African Schools Championships will be staged from July 26 to August 5, 2025, across four Algerian cities: Constantine, Sétif, Skikda, and Annaba.

Backed by the Algerian government under the patronage of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune, the multi-sport event aims to promote youth development through sport across the continent.

The competition is expected to feature athletes from 44 countries, with an estimated 2,456 participants, although the number could rise before the registration deadline.