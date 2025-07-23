ModernGhana logo
GHATOWA and GES to honour Tug of War champions and supporters on August 2

By Sammy Heywood Okine
The Ghana Tug of War Association (GHATOWA), in partnership with the Ghana Education Service (GES), will on Saturday, August 2, honour outstanding student-athletes who represented Ghana at the 2024 and 2025 Africa Tug of War Championships held in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, and Kimberley, South Africa, respectively.

Among the honorees are Akroso Senior High Technical School, winners of a bronze medal, and Mamfe Methodist Girls’ SHS, who earned an impressive haul of two silver and three bronze medals across the two tournaments.

GHATOWA President, Mr. Emmanuel Olla Williams, announced that the event will also recognize institutions and individuals who have demonstrated consistent support for school sports, particularly in the development and promotion of Tug of War, also known as the Strength Challenge or Pull Contest.

“We will be honoring 10 companies, 10 corporate personalities, five key stakeholders, five media houses, 10 distinguished media personalities, and 10 heads of senior high schools who have played pivotal roles in advancing the sport,” he stated.

The celebration, set to take place at Mamfe Methodist Girls’ SHS from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., will also feature a national inter-schools competition, where 20 senior high schools will battle for the chance to represent Ghana at the 2026 Africa Tug of War Championship.

“Come and have an experience with the rope,” Mr. Williams urged. “It’s more than a competition — it’s a festival of strength, a victory pull, and an opportunity to witness the passion and power of our youth. Over 15,000 spectators are expected to attend as we stretch and pull the rope to determine the next schools to lead Ghana on the continental stage.”

