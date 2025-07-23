ModernGhana logo
Black Queens fall to Morocco in penalty shootout heartbreak at WAFCON semifinal

WED, 23 JUL 2025

Ghana's hopes of reaching the final of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) were shattered on Monday night after a dramatic penalty shootout defeat to hosts Morocco.

Coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren named an unchanged lineup from the side that edged Algeria on penalties in the quarterfinals, and the Black Queens began the game with purpose and confidence.

Despite a raucous home crowd at the Rabat Olympic Stadium, Ghana controlled the early stages and carved out several scoring chances. Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah and Stella Nyamekye both tested Moroccan goalkeeper Khadija Er-Rmichi before Nyamekye finally broke the deadlock, pouncing on a rebound after Er-Rmichi had parried Josephine Bonsu’s header.

The Black Queens could have extended their lead before halftime, but Doris Boaduwaa and Princess Marfo squandered good opportunities. At the other end, Susan Ama Duah made a vital clearance to deny Morocco a late equaliser in the first half.

After the interval, Nyamekye again had a chance to double Ghana's lead but was unable to convert. Morocco responded with renewed urgency, and Najat Badri’s curling effort forced Cynthia Konlan into her first major save of the evening.

The hosts found their equaliser in the 55th minute when Sakina Ouzraoui beat Konlan to the ball and calmly slotted home, levelling the score at 1-1.

Both teams battled through the remainder of the second half and extra time without finding a winner, sending the match into a penalty shootout — Ghana’s second in as many games.

This time, however, the Black Queens came up short. Morocco converted all their spot-kicks, while Evelyn Badu and Comfort Yeboah missed theirs, ending Ghana’s dream of a first WAFCON final appearance since 2006.

Ghana will now turn their focus to the third-place playoff against South Africa, scheduled for Friday, July 25, at the Stade Larbi Zaouli. Kickoff is set for 19:00 GMT.

