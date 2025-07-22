Belgium and Manchester City star Jeremy Doku acquires Ghanaian citizenship

Belgium international and Manchester City winger Jeremy Doku has officially obtained Ghanaian citizenship after receiving his Ghanaian passport.

The 23-year-old, who was born in Antwerp to Ghanaian parents, continues to represent Belgium at the international level but now holds dual citizenship.

Ghana’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, disclosed that Doku and his family personally requested the passport during their recent visit to Ghana.

With his new biometric passport, Doku can travel to Ghana without restrictions and participate more actively in cultural and national activities.

During his visit, the Manchester City star also paid courtesy calls on Ghana’s Sports Minister, Kofi Adams, and the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at the Manhyia Palace, accompanied by his wife and family.