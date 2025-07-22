Barcelona B renew Abdul Aziz Issah's loan deal until 2026

Ghanaian midfielder Abdul Aziz Issah will continue his journey with Barcelona B after the club confirmed an extension of his contract through to the summer of 2026.

The 19-year-old joined Barça Atlètic from Ghana Premier League side Dreams FC at the start of the current season but has found regular playing time hard to come by.

Despite his limited involvement, Barcelona B remains convinced of his long-term potential and has decided to keep faith in the young talent.

While his debut campaign in Spain was relatively quiet, Issah offered glimpses of his quality—particularly on the international stage.

He impressed during the recent Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt, where he scored and earned a Man of the Match award, helping Ghana’s Black Satellites in their push for World Cup qualification.

The coming season is seen as a critical period for his growth, with Barcelona B expected to monitor his progress closely as they assess the possibility of integrating him more fully or considering a long-term future with the club.