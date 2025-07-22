ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Wissa leaves Brentford pre-season training camp

By BBC
Football News Getty ImagesImage caption: Yoane Wissa has been capped 33 times by DR Congo
TUE, 22 JUL 2025
Getty Images Image caption: Yoane Wissa has been capped 33 times by DR Congo

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has left the team's pre-season base in Portugal amid growing uncertainty over his future.

BBC Sport has learned the 28-year-old has returned to London from the Bees' training camp.

Wissa will now hold talks with Brentford director of football Phil Giles with a trio of Premier League clubs keen on him.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are among those with a firm interest in the DR Congo international.

All three clubs can offer him European football next season and it is understood agreeing personal terms, particularly with either Tottenham or Newcastle - whose efforts to land Wissa have intensified in the last 48 hours - will not be an issue.

Wissa is understood to have been unsettled by the speculation regarding his future in recent weeks.

He is expected to join back up with the team upon their return to London if he continues to be a Brentford player.

The outcome of the meeting is likely to be pivotal towards how Brentford approach resolving Wissa's future.

Brentford recently tried to open negotiations with Wissa over a new contract, but he is understood to prefer a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium this summer.

It comes after Bryan Mbeumo left Brentford for Manchester United in a deal worth an initial £65m.

Brentford initially had no intention of losing both Mbeumo and Wissa this summer.

However, with Wissa turning 29 in September the scenario of a depreciating asset – who this summer could command a fee in the region of £40m, if not more - will likely be a consideration.

That he has just 12 months left on his current deal, though there is an option to activate by a further year, is another factor to mull over.

Wissa joined Brentford from French club Lorient in August 2021 and has scored 49 goals in 149 games in all competitions for the Bees.

He scored 19 goals in 35 Premier League games last season.

Brentford face Portuguese Primeira Liga side Gil Vicente at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos in their first pre-season friendly on 25 July.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

ECOWAS Parliament appointment calculated effort to cause division between myself and Afenyo-Markin — Patricia Appiagyei ECOWAS Parliament appointment calculated effort to cause division between myself...

2 hours ago

Deputy Minority Leader, Patricia Appiagyei Patricia Appiagyei rejects ECOWAS Parliament appointment, replacement of Afenyo ...

2 hours ago

Dr. Barnabas Addai Amanfo Strengthen community security to curb rising killings – Dr. Addai Amanfo urges I...

2 hours ago

The Minister for Health, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh Parliament passes Ghana Medical Trust Fund Bill to operationalise Mahama Cares

2 hours ago

Dont weaponize your numbers — Speaker cautions Majority against abusing supermajority 'Don't weaponize your numbers' — Speaker cautions Majority against abusing super...

2 hours ago

Napo delivering his address 'I'm not going to contest' — Napo rubbishes presidential ambition rumours

2 hours ago

Final farewell for Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley set for August 2 Final farewell for Ambassador Sam Pee Yalley set for August 2

2 hours ago

Two drown in Black Volta, four survives as canoe capsizes in Wa West Two drown in Black Volta, four survives as canoe capsizes in Wa West

2 hours ago

Newly sworn-in MP for Ablekuma North, Ewurabena Aubynn Listen more, learn from your colleagues; be diligent and humble, four years is j...

Advertise Here

Just in....

Is Mahama's government heading in the right direction?

Started: 09-07-2025 | Ends: 09-08-2025
body-container-line