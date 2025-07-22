Wissa leaves Brentford pre-season training camp

Brentford forward Yoane Wissa has left the team's pre-season base in Portugal amid growing uncertainty over his future.

BBC Sport has learned the 28-year-old has returned to London from the Bees' training camp.

Wissa will now hold talks with Brentford director of football Phil Giles with a trio of Premier League clubs keen on him.

Newcastle, Tottenham and Nottingham Forest are among those with a firm interest in the DR Congo international.

All three clubs can offer him European football next season and it is understood agreeing personal terms, particularly with either Tottenham or Newcastle - whose efforts to land Wissa have intensified in the last 48 hours - will not be an issue.

Wissa is understood to have been unsettled by the speculation regarding his future in recent weeks.

He is expected to join back up with the team upon their return to London if he continues to be a Brentford player.

The outcome of the meeting is likely to be pivotal towards how Brentford approach resolving Wissa's future.

Brentford recently tried to open negotiations with Wissa over a new contract, but he is understood to prefer a move away from the Gtech Community Stadium this summer.

It comes after Bryan Mbeumo left Brentford for Manchester United in a deal worth an initial £65m.

Brentford initially had no intention of losing both Mbeumo and Wissa this summer.

However, with Wissa turning 29 in September the scenario of a depreciating asset – who this summer could command a fee in the region of £40m, if not more - will likely be a consideration.

That he has just 12 months left on his current deal, though there is an option to activate by a further year, is another factor to mull over.

Wissa joined Brentford from French club Lorient in August 2021 and has scored 49 goals in 149 games in all competitions for the Bees.

He scored 19 goals in 35 Premier League games last season.

Brentford face Portuguese Primeira Liga side Gil Vicente at the Estadio Cidade de Barcelos in their first pre-season friendly on 25 July.